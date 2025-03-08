Video: Players Bain, Lyle, Lofton, Scott, and Blount talk post-practice

Players were made available for the media after Miami's third spring practice.
Running back Jordan Lyle, tight end Elija Lofton, and defensive linemen Rueben Bain, Justin Scott, and Aromondo Blount answered questions from the media.
Miami will resume practice Tuesday morning, March 18th.
