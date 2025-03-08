Locked On Canes Podcast: Waters Picks Miami

Miami Hurricanes fans, brace yourselves: Jaelen Waters, a top 150 national recruit and former Florida Gators commit, has chosen the Hurricanes. Standing at 6'2", this four-star cornerback is set to make waves in Miami's 2026 recruiting class.

Host Alex Donno breaks down Waters' impressive scouting reports, highlighting his physical prowess and potential to impact Miami's defense immediately.

The episode explores Waters' strong ties with Miami's coaching staff, particularly his "son-father" relationship with defensive backs coach Will Harris. Discover how this commitment boosts Miami's national recruiting class to 17th, according to Rivals.com, and the strategic focus on enhancing defensive back depth.

Join the conversation to uncover how Jalen Waters' decision reshapes the Miami Hurricanes' future. Listen now for exclusive insights and expert analysis.