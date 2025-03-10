Published Mar 10, 2025
Storm Tracker Podcast - Blu Mondays - Standouts from Spring Football
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Marcus Benjamin is joined by Larry Blustein, legendary South Florida reporter for Prep Redzone Florida, to discuss Miami Hurricanes spring football.

First, we discuss the addition of four-star defensive back Jaelen Waters to the 2026 class (2:24).

Next, Blustien shares his thoughts on local offensive line talent and Miami 2026 recruiting Ryan Miret (4:52).

The potential of freshman defensive back Chris Ewald (9:43), freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney (13:25), and freshman defensive back Amari Wallace (16:56) is also discussed.

Lastly, Benjamin and Blustein also discuss returning players who should make an impact (22:42) and players who hope to progress in their development (26:38).

