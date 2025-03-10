Storm Tracker Podcast - Blu Mondays - Standouts from Spring Football

Marcus Benjamin is joined by Larry Blustein, legendary South Florida reporter for Prep Redzone Florida, to discuss Miami Hurricanes spring football.

First, we discuss the addition of four-star defensive back Jaelen Waters to the 2026 class (2:24).

Next, Blustien shares his thoughts on local offensive line talent and Miami 2026 recruiting Ryan Miret (4:52).

The potential of freshman defensive back Chris Ewald (9:43), freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney (13:25), and freshman defensive back Amari Wallace (16:56) is also discussed.

Lastly, Benjamin and Blustein also discuss returning players who should make an impact (22:42) and players who hope to progress in their development (26:38).