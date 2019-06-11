News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-11 01:02:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.: "I'm definitely considering Miami"

H9fv75zgka6gusbjetzf
Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's High School Class of 2021 LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has a name familiar to most fans - his father is a former NFL standout.Now Jr. is making his own name.And the Hurri...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}