News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-24 17:11:13 -0500') }} football Edit

LB picks up Wed. Cane offer: It's his second offer

D2rsnzn2j5ceyiphwqfc
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic Class of 2022 Melvin Jordan picked up a Hurricane scholarship offer today.It was his second offer - the first was from Southern Mississippi in January.“My head co...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}