Miami lands Michigan State transfer defensive back Charles Brantley

The Hurricanes add another player to its defensive backfield as Michigan State transfer Charles Brantley commits to Miami.

He chose the Hurricanes over Illinois, Ole Miss, and Oregon.

Brantley (6'1", 170 pounds), a three-year starter, was productive for the Spartans, tallying 103 total tackles (61 solo), 18 pass break-ups, five interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns in four years in East Lansing. He's played a total of 1,465 snaps and 197 on special teams.

In Week 10 against Indiana, Brantley suffered a lower extremity injury that held him out for the rest of the season. He is expected to be cleared by spring football.

Brantley was a four-star prospect, according to Rivals.com, coming out of Venice (FL) High School.

Miami adds its second defensive back of the transfer portal winter window as Jacksonville State transfer Zechariah Poyser transferred to Miami earlier in the week.

The Hurricanes lost defensive backs Robert Stafford and Myles Mooyoung to the transfer portal.