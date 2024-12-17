Report: Miami lands safety Zechariah Poyser via transfer portal

According to multiple reports, it has landed its first prospect from the transfer portal in the 2024 winter window. Zechariah Poyser chose Miami over Auburn, Florida, Georgia, and LSU.

Poyser visited Miami over the weekend and has two years of eligibility left.

In 2024, Poyser totaled 75 tackles, three interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. Poyser is a nickel corner who played 615 snaps last season.



According to Pro Football Focus, Poyser registered an 80.1 defensive grade.

Poyser was a 2023 unrated player from Wildwood High School in Central Florida. He held offers from USF, Georgia Southern, and Howard, among others, coming out of high school.

Against Louisville, he tallied three tackles (two solo).