DATE: Thursday, May 18, 2023

WHERE: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, FL

TIME/TV: 7:00 PM EST/ACCNX

LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM

Miami (35-17, 16-11 ACC), demolished FIU 17-3 in its last outing and has an opportunity to win the ACC Coastal Division for the first time since 2016 this weekend.

The Hurricanes remain ranked at No. 11 for the third consecutive week. The Hurricanes are one of six ACC teams ranked in the top 25 this week(No. 1 Wake Forest, No. 7 Clemson, No. 16 Duke, No. 21 Virginia, and No. 22 Boston College).

The Hurricanes conclude its regular season with a three-game series against Duke (34-17, 15-11 ACC) at home. Miami, Duke, and Virginia (41-11, ACC 16-11) are all looking to claim the coastal by the weekend's end. The Cavaliers can clinch the coastal if they sweep Georgia Tech because UVA owns the tiebreaker over Miami, sweeping the series over the Hurricanes earlier in the year.

With fifth-year head coach Gino DiMare at the helm, Miami has posted the best conference winning percentage (.616) in the ACC.

Under DiMare's tutelage, the Hurricanes have the third-best overall winning percentage (.663) among the 14 ACC programs.

The Hurricanes have 10 top-25 victories, trailing only No. 4 Florida, No. 12 Vanderbilt, and Duke, which has 12 ranked wins

Miami is second in the ACC and 11th nationally with 99 home runs. Canes have recorded 29 multi-homer performances. UM has totaled 17 come-from-behind victories, tallying five wins when trailing after the sixth, including three walk-offs.

The Hurricanes have qualified for the College World Series 25 times — the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). Miami's four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.





Miami Team Leaders

Junior Yohandy Morales leads the team in batting average (.402), leads the team in hits (78), is tied for second in home runs (12), and is second in RBIs (52).

Morales also leads the team in on-base percentage (.469).

Junior CJ Kayfus is second on the team in batting average (.339), second in hits (65), tied for third in home runs (11), and tied for fourth in RBIs (36).

Freshman Blake Cyr is third in batting average (.313), is fifth in hits (51), leads the team in home runs (14), and leads the team in RBIs (53).

Junior Dominic Pitelli is fourth in batting average (.306), third in hits (59), tied for third in home runs (11), and third in RBIs (50).

Junior Zach Levenson is fifth in batting average (.301), fourth in hits (58), fourth in home runs (10), and tied for fourth in RBIs (36).

Carlos Perez is tied for second in home runs (11).





(Minimum 150 at-bats)

(Statistics are as of May 16, 2023)





The Opponent

Junior Alex Stone continues to pound the baseball around the yard this season, collecting a 25-game hitting streak heading to Coral Gables, Fla. The backstop is batting .361 during that stretch, driving in 31 runs and collecting eight home runs.

The Blue Devils have recorded 262 of their 411 runs scored so far this season from the fourth to eighth innings. That number accounts for 63.7% of the Duke runs.

Duke's pitching staff is having one of the best historical seasons under head coach Chris Pollard producing 563 strikeouts. That number moves into a tie with the 2021 squad that also posted 563 punchouts. The mark is now tied for third all-time in a single season behind the 2019 (598) team and the 2018 (575) team.

Sophomore Alex Mooney leads the team in multi-hit games this season, tallying his 20th of the year. He is followed closely behind by Stone (19) and Jay Beshears

(18).

The trio at the top of the lineup continues to produce for the Blue Devils, while Stone and Beshears have tallied a combined three games with four or more hits.





Starting Pitchers

Miami: RHP Gage Ziehl (7-4, 4.78 ERA) will make his 14th appearance of the season. The junior pitched 75.1 innings this season allowing 43 runs on 78 hits, striking out 83 and walking 18.

Duke: RHP Alex Gow (3-3, 4.80 ERA) will make his 13th appearance of the season. The graduate student pitched 45 innings this season allowing 28 runs on 37 hits, striking out 46 and walking 23.





Miami Athletics Athletics and Duke Athletics contributed to this report

Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics

