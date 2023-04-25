DATE: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

WHERE: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, FL

TIME/TV: 6:00 PM EST/ACCNX

LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM

Miami (25-15, 12-9 ACC) is coming off a series win over Georgia Tech last weekend and is looking to continue to build its resume for the NCAA tournament with a mid-week game against FAU.

Florida Atlantic (23-18, 7-11 Conference USA) won two out of three games against the Hurricanes this season and will look to officially win the series against Miami Tuesday evening. The home team has one every game in the series this season. The Owls are looking to beat the Hurricanes three times in a season for the first time since 2018.

The Hurricanes moved up one spot in the D-1 baseball rankings at no. 16 in the nation this week.





Miami Team Leaders

Junior Yohandy Morales leads the team in batting average (.359), leads the team in hits (55), tied for third in home runs (8), and is second in RBIs (38).

Junior CJ Kayfus is second on the team in batting average (.315), second in hits (46), third in home runs (7), and fifth in RBIs (21).

Kayfus leads the team in on-base percentage (.439)

Freshman Blake Cyr is third in batting average (.306), is fifth in hits (36), leads the team in home runs (11), and leads the team in RBIs (39).

Junior Zach Levenson is fourth in batting average (.299), third in hits (44), tied for third in home runs (8), and third in RBIs (30).

Carlos Perez is second in home runs (10).

(Minimum 100 at-bats)

(Statistics are as of April 23, 2023)





The Opponent

The Owls were swept by Western Kentucky over the weekend. In the first leg of the doubleheader on Saturday, they led 4-1 entering the bottom of the seventh before ultimately falling by a 6-4 final. In game two, it was a 7-1 advantage that slipped away. WKU eventually won 9-8 in 14 innings. In the series finale on Sunday, the Owls generated just six hits. A ninth-inning rally fell short in a 4-2 defeat.





Nolan Schanuel has reached base in 36 straight games. The C-USA Preseason Player of the Year was 6-for-14 with a home run, two triples, a double, and four RBIs in four games last week. He also walked seven times as opposing pitchers continue to struggle to find ways to approach the 6'3" Boynton Beach product. In the first three games against Miami this season, Schanuel is 7-for-11 with four home runs.

Robert Wegielnik and C.J. Williams combined to pitch 13.2 innings in four games last week without allowing an earned run.





Starting Pitchers

Miami: LHP Chris Scinta (1-1, 3.96 ERA) makes his 22nd appearance this season and his first start. In 25 innings pitched, the freshman has given up 12 runs on 25 hits, striking out 33 and walking 12.

FAU: RHP Dylan Oborne (1-1, 7.94 ERA) makes his fifth appearance of the season. The freshman pitched 5.2 innings this season and has given up 8 runs on 6 hits, striking out four and walking 11.





Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics

