Miami Baseball: Cuvet selected as Preseason All-American by D1 Baseball

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami Hurricanes sophomore Daniel Cuvet was named a Preseason All-American by D1Baseball, the organization announced Tuesday morning.
The selection of Cuvet by D1Baseball marks the sophomore’s third preseason honor and second preseason all-American distinction after being named a Perfect Game Preseason All-American. Cuvet was also tabbed to Perfect Game’s Preseason All-ACC team and ranked among the top 10 sophomores nationwide by the publication.
Last season, no Division I freshman tallied more RBI (75) than Cuvet, as the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native posted a .351/.429/.736 slash line in addition to setting a new Miami freshman home run record (24).
Cuvet and the Hurricanes will start their season in less than a month, Friday, February 14th, at Mark Light Field against Niagara. The first pitch will be at 7 p.m.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
