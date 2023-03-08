DATE: Friday, March 8, 2023

WHERE: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, FL

TIME/TV: 4:00 pm EST/ACCNX

LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM

Miami (8-4) will look to recover from a 2-1 series loss to rival Florida over the weekend with a single home game against Jacksonville.

Miami was dropped from both the USA and D-1 baseball polls this week.

Junior Yohandy Morales is first in batting average (.467), first in hits (21), tied for the lead in home runs (5), and second in RBIs (18).

Junior Zach Levenson is second in batting average (.425), second in hits (17), third in home runs (3), and third in RBIs (10).

Levenson also leads the team in on-base percentage (.529).

Freshman Blake Cyr is third in batting average (.368), tied for third in hits (14), tied for the lead in homers (5), and leads the team in RBIs (20).

Sophomore Edgardo Villegas is fourth in batting average (.350), tied for third in hits (14), is tied for fourth in home runs (2), and is fifth in RBIs (8).

Junior Carlos Perez in second in home runs (4).

(Minimum 25 at bats)

Jacksonville (8-5) will be looking to build from a solid start to its season thus far. The Dolphins are coming off a 2-1 series win over Southeastern Louisiana and split a two-game series with Florida just prior.

The two teams last met in 2011 during the Coral Gables regional with the Hurricanes winning both contests.

Miami leads the overall series with 82-19

Starting Pitchers

Jacksonville: RHP Richard Long will make his season debut

Miami: RHP Alejandro Torres (1-0, 0.96 ERA) will make his second start of the season. He allowed zero hits, zero runs, and had seven strikeouts in 3 innings in his only other start this season against Stetson. He has a total 15 strikeouts and allowed just one walk this season.

Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Follow along with live tweets from the game