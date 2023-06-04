DATE: Sunday, June 4, 2023

WHERE: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, FL

TIME/TV: 12:00 PM EST/ESPN2

LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM

Miami (41-20, 18-12 ACC) lost to Texas 4-1 in its second game of the Coral Gables Regional Saturday and now faces elimination Sunday in its game against Louisiana (41-23, 18-12 Sun Belt). The winner will face Texas Sunday at 5 PM EST.

The Hurricanes started its NCAA Tournament with an impressive 9-1 win over Maine. Texas defeated Louisiana 4-2 to open its regional play.

Louisiana defeated Maine 19-10 to stay alive Saturday afternoon. The 19 runs tied for the most by Louisiana in a regional. The Ragin' Cajuns dropped its regional opener to Texas 4-2. Maine is eliminated from the regional.

The Hurricanes moved up to 8th in this week's D-1 rankings. The Hurricanes are one of four ACC teams ranked in the top 25 this week (No. 1 Wake Forest, No. 3 Clemson, and No. 11 Virginia).

The ACC has a total of eight teams in the 2023 NCAA Tournament with Boston College, Duke, North Carolina, and North Carolina State making the field with the ranked teams.

After its first appearance in the ACC Championship Game in 11 years, Miami was awarded the No. 9 seed for the NCAA postseason. Miami is hosting a regional for the 29th time in program history and making its 49th postseason appearance overall.

The Coral Gables Regional is paired with the Stanford Regional, hosted by the ninth-overall seed Stanford Cardinal.

Miami (25), Texas (38), Louisiana (1), and Maine (7) have combined for 71 College World Series appearances.

The Coral Gables Regional is one of only three regionals (Stanford Regional - Stanford, Texas A&M, Cal State Fullerton & San Jose State), and the Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas, TCU, Arizona & Santa Clara) where all four teams have been to Omaha.

The Hurricanes are 130-52 (.714) all-time in regional games, including an 89-19 (.824) record at Mark Light Field.

Miami is one of four teams in the nation with at least 13 top-25 victories, trailing only Vanderbilt (17) and Florida (16).

The Canes lead the ACC with 116 home runs. The 116 homers are the second-most in UM history.

Miami has totaled 19 come-from-behind victories, tallying five wins when trailing after the sixth, including four walk-offs.

The Hurricanes closed out their best regular season at home since 2015, posting a 28-5 ledger at Alex Rodriguez Park.

For the first time since 2014, the Hurricanes closed out their regular season with six straight series victories. With fifth-year skipper Gino DiMare at the helm, UM has posted the best conference winning percentage (.617) in the ACC.

Under DiMare's tutelage, the Hurricanes have the third-best overall winning percentage (.664) among the 14 ACC programs

Seven Hurricanes earned All-ACC honors last week.

The Hurricanes have qualified for the College World Series 25 times — the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). Miami's four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.





Miami Team Leaders

Junior Yohandy Morales leads the team in batting average (.407), leads the team in hits (92), leads the team in home runs (17), and RBIs (64).

Morales also leads the team in on-base percentage (.477).

Junior CJ Kayfus is second on the team in batting average (.354), second in hits (80), tied for fourth home runs (13), and tied for fifth in RBIs (41).

Freshman Blake Cyr is third in batting average (.307), fifth in hits (58), second in home runs (16), and second in RBIs (60).

Junior Zach Levenson is fourth in batting average (.302), third in hits (67), third in home runs (14), and fourth in RBIs (45).

Junior Dominic Pitelli is fourth in batting average (.292), fourth in hits (66), fifth in home runs (11), and third in RBIs (50).

Carlos Perez is tied for fourth in home runs (13).





(Minimum 150 at-bats)

(Statistics are as of June 2, 2023)





The Opponent

The Ragin' Cajuns earned its first at-large selection since 2013. Louisiana finished as the runner-up in last week's Guardian Credit Sun Belt Conference Championships in Montgomery, Ala., after earning a pair of wins over No. 10 national seed Coastal Carolina to advance to the final.

Kyle DeBarge leads Louisiana in batting average (.373), Heath Hood leads the team in hits (82), and Julian Brock leads the team in RBIs (65). DeBarge leads in on-base percentage (.449).





Starting Pitchers

Miami: RHP Alejandro Rosario (4-6, 7.45 ERA) makes his 18th appearance of the season. In 67.2 innings pitched the junior allowed 58 runs on 74 hits, striking out 84 and walking 39.

Louisiana: LHP Blake Marshall (3-1, 4.24 ERA) makes his 26th appearance of the season. In 34 innings pitched the junior has allowed 16 runs on 26 hits, striking out 36 and walking 23.





