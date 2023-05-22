One of the most prolific hitters in college baseball, Morales leads No. 11 Miami in average (.395), hits (81) total bases (133), on-base percentage (.467), slugging (.649), and OPS (1.116). Within the league, the three-time All-ACC selection sits third in batting and tied for sixth in hits. The junior continues to climb the Hurricanes’ record books, as Morales is tied for sixth all-time in home runs (42) and has tallied 220 hits, the most by a Hurricane in nine years.

Meanwhile, second baseman Blake Cyr and Zach Levenson were tabbed to the All-ACC Third Team, with the former being among the 12 rookies tabbed to the All-ACC Freshman Team as well.

Third baseman Yohandy Morales and right-handed reliever Andrew Walters were named to the All-ACC First Team, while first baseman CJ Kayfus , shortstop Dominic Pitelli and right-hander Gage Ziehl garnered All-ACC Second Team honors.

For the second straight campaign, Walters picked up first-team distinction. The hard-throwing righty finished the regular season with a 1.21 ERA, allowing just five earned runs over 24 appearances. The Palm Bay, Fla. native has a 9-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, punching out 63 batters and issuing only seven free passes in 37 1/3 innings. His 23 career saves rank as the top mark among active ACC players.

Kayfus earned his second career All-ACC recognition following another standout season. The junior leads the Hurricanes in runs (51) and walks (39) while checking in second in average (.345), doubles (13), on-base percentage (.456), and stolen bases (7). Miami’s leadoff man received ACC Player of the Week accolades on March 20 after finishing 12-for-16 with three home runs, eight RBI, and a 2.137 OPS.

One of the most highly touted defenders in the league, Pitelli has flexed his prowess at the plate. The Miami native leads all ACC shortstops with 11 home runs and 50 RBIs, while tallying a .300 average. The junior etched himself into the Miami record books, posting nine RBI against Presbyterian on May 5, becoming the first Hurricane since David Thompson in 2015 to plate that many runs in a game.

In his first year as a starter, Ziehl hasn’t missed a turn at the top of the Hurricanes’ rotation. The hurler has notched a 7-4 ledger with a 4.65 ERA. The Macedon, N.Y., native is one of just two pitchers to toss 60 innings in league play, alongside ACC Pitcher of the Year Rhett Lowder. Ziehl has recorded a team-best 88 strikeouts across 81 1/3 frames.

Cyr proved to be one of the top freshman hitters in the conference in his debut season with the Hurricanes. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound slugger paces the club with 16 homers and 57 RBIs. His .636 slugging percentage checks in second, while his .312 average ranks third. His 16 round-trippers are tied for the fourth-most by a freshman in program history, trailing only Pat Burrell, Ryan Braun, and Phil Lane.

For the first time in his career, Levenson garnered All-ACC distinction. The veteran outfielder batted .300 with 12 home runs and 42 RBI, starting all 55 games for the Hurricanes during the regular season. The Oviedo, Fla., native posted a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage, playing in both left field and right field.

Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics

Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics