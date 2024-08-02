Sometimes it does not take long for a prospect or school to make a decision.

On Friday evening, rising three-star defensive tackle Donta Simpson flipped his commitment from Maryland to Miami, the first defensive lineman to commit to the Hurricanes for the 2025 class.

"I love the campus and it would feel great to put on for the city," Simpson said.

Simpson was offered by head coach Mario Cristobal at the team's annual cookout last weekend and returned for a trip with family during fall camp this week. The two experiences solidified where Simpson would like to play his college football for the next three to four years. He committed to Maryland on June 23rd, 2024.

"It was a great conversation," Simpson said of the conversation with Cristobal at the cookout. "He offered me a scholarship and I'm very blessed...He said my film backs up why I got the offer."

During the visit, Simpson has a chance to learn from Miami's defensive line coach Jason Taylor.

"In that short amount of time that he was teaching me stuff, I learned a lot. He taught me how to strike more. When it comes to technique he taught me a lot."

In his junior year, Simpson tallied 43 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks en route to a state championship with his high school Chaminade-Madonna.

Miami now has twenty commitments to its 2025 class with Simpson's pledge to the Hurricanes.

He joins four-star QB Luke Nickel, four-star LB Elijah Melendez, four-star tight end Brock Schott, four-star tight end Luka Gilbert, four-star RB Girard Pringle, four-star DB Timothy Merritt, four-star DB Amari Wallace, four-star LB/Edge Herbert Scroggins III, four-star OL, Max Buchanan, four-star LB Gavin Nix, four-star LB Ezekiel Marcelin, four-star CB Chris Ewald, four-star S Hylton Stubbs, four-star DB Jaboree Antione, four-star offensive lineman SJ Alofaituli, four-star WR Daylyn Upshaw, and three-star offensive linemen Demetrius Campbell, Jaden Wilkerson, and Takaylen Muex.

Miami ranks in the top ten nationally with its 2025 recruiting class.