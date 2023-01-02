"I chose schools that were not only a good fit for me and my play style, but also that were constantly reaching out, showing interest, and most importantly, I was looking for a school that I believe can build me as a man as well as a player," said Patterson on how he broke down his options.

That just means the push for Chaminade-Madonna (FL) star Zaquan Patterson will need to be even that much more of a focus. Heading into the early part of 2023, Miami seems to be in a good spot as he included the Hurricanes in his cut down to ten schools.

Miami's struggles recruiting the safety position, and keeping them in the program, have been one of the early knocks on the current Miami staff. Miami has one safety prospect committed to the program in the 2023 cycle so far (three-star Kaleb Spencer ) and zero Transfer Portal options have surfaced thus far.

The other nine schools included were Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and Tennessee.

LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, and Tennessee have yet to receive visits from Patterson, but the plan this off-season is to take an unofficial to each school. Patterson plans on announcing another cut down to a top five right before school resumes in the fall, then taking his official visits during the season.

Georgia and Miami have been the strong front-runners up until this point, but a recent commitment from close friend and teammate, 2025 four-star cornerback Chris Ewald Jr., to Michigan has added the Wolverines heavily into the race.

The majority of the group had strong 2023 seasons, leaving Miami as a sort of outlier. Still, Patterson said all the right things about the hometown school:

"The culture, me knowing there's nothing like home, and the hope that could change the program around is what has Miami in it for me. Most important, it's the relationships I have with some of the coaches over there."

Defensive analyst DeMarcus Van Dyke is one of those coaches at Miami he has referenced time and time again. The two have a strong bond stretching from his time playing little league football.

"Coach Van Dyke, he coached me when I was younger. It's not like a 'college coach'. It's just somebody that I been knew since I was growing up. Our relationship is great ever since I was a kid and I'm excited to see how it grows from here."



Patterson had a strong 2022 season with 69 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass breakups, four blocked kicks, and a defensive touchdown for the Florida 1-Metro State Champion Lions.