Locked On Canes Podcast: Miami still leading for top recruiting targets?

Miami Hurricanes football recruiting is heating up, with exciting prospects on the horizon. Could Canon Pickett and Breck Kolojay be the game-changers the Hurricanes need?

Alex Donno and guest expert Brian Smith explore the potential impact of these offensive line recruits alongside standout running back Javian Mallory.

Discover why Miami is leading the charge for Mallory, a versatile three-down back, and how wide receiver targets like Jasen Lopez and Calvin Russell could reshape the team's future. The episode also touches on Deion Sanders' intriguing proposal for college spring games, sparking a lively discussion on its feasibility and potential impact.

Photo courtesy of Miami Athletics