Rivals250 Commitment Predictions: Nos. 101-150

Noah Grubbs (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

No. 101 - Noah Grubbs: The four-star quarterback from Lake Mary, Fla., committed to Notre Dame last June and has given no indications at all that he’s looking at any other programs. If coach Marcus Freeman stays, which is fully expected, Grubbs should stay locked in. Prediction: Notre Dame

No. 102 - Dre Quinn: The list remains long for Quinn with Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia Tech among the favorites and the Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian remains open to a lot of options. His recent visit to Clemson went really well and they feel decent about getting him. Prediction: Clemson

No.103 - Jaquez Wilkes: Things have been pretty quiet with Wilkes recently but Auburn, Georgia, Miami, Texas A&M and others remain among the front-runners. It would be a surprise to see the Wadley, Ala., four-stat edge leave the state though. Prediction: Auburn

No. 104 - Danny Beale: Ole Miss and Missouri are the two front-runners for the four-star defensive tackle from Cherry Valley (Ark.) Cross County and the Rebels could have the lead. With it only 2.5 hours from home and a lot going for the program Ole Miss has the edge but the Tigers are right there. Prediction: Ole Miss

No. 105 - RJ Sermons: The four-star defensive back from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., is a USC legacy and he committed to the Trojans in December. It would be a shocker if he went anywhere else as Oregon and others pursued. Prediction: USC

No. 106 - Jayden Warren: Three programs are making the biggest run at the Iowa Colony, Texas standing with Oklahoma, SMU and Texas A&M. The Sooners look to be the team to beat right now. Prediction: Oklahoma

No. 107 - Mack Sutter: Alabama, Ole Miss, Illinois, Ohio State and Penn State along with North Carolina have been the programs most mentioned with Sutter but one has the edge. The Dunlap, Ill., four-star tight end has the Crimson Tide out front and he’s back in Tuscaloosa this week. Prediction: Alabama

No. 108 - JaReylan McCoy: McCoy’s top list is in constant change so it’s tough to pin down a favorite but he’s said that LSU remains No. 1 on his list even after a decommitment. A recent trip to Florida blew him away as well so if the Gators keep the momentum they could land him. Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Tennessee and others have been mentioned. Prediction: LSU

No. 109 - Daniel Odom: Florida State and Washington along with Texas, Tennessee and Oregon are working to flip Odom but if coach Brent Venables stays in Norman and four-star QB Jaden O’Neal sticks with the Sooners then Odom looks like he’s sticking with the Sooners. But there is other serious interest. Prediction: Oklahoma

No. 110 - Carson Sneed: The four-star has been committed to Tennessee since August but if the Vols don’t throw more to the tight ends this season there could be an issue. A great visit to Ole Miss just happened. Colorado, UCLA, Miami and North Carolina are others to watch. Prediction: Ole Miss

No. 111 - Justice Fitzpatrick: His brother, Minkah, starred at Alabama before heading off to the first round of the NFL Draft but Miami has taken the lead for the four-star safety from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas. But Georgia and Texas are some others to watch. Prediction: Miami

No. 112 - Kenny Darby: An early Mississippi State commit, Darby backed off that pledge in early November and less than two weeks later he had picked LSU. The Bossier City (La.) Airline four-star receiver looks more than locked in with the Tigers. Prediction: LSU

No. 113 - Nolan Wilson: Florida State, Ole Miss and many others are involved with the four-star defensive end from Picayune, Miss., but Alabama is the team to beat. He had another great visit to Tuscaloosa this past weekend and he loved how the coaching staff treated his mother. Prediction: Alabama

No. 114 - Ian Premer: Premer still has a long list and hasn’t been perfectly clear about which programs stand out most but Kansas, Kansas State, Miami and Notre Dame are just some of them involved. It sure feels like the Jayhawks might have the slightest edge but there’s a long way to go. Prediction: Kansas

No. 115 - Kaiden Hall: Florida State is going to be tough to turn down with Clemson and Oklahoma right there but Alabama could have the edge now especially after his recent visit back to Tuscaloosa. Hall loves the history of successful linebackers and defensive backs there. Prediction: Alabama

No. 116 - Preston Carey: Carey has all the offers and he’s been taking visits like a world traveler but there is one team standing out most. Georgia is the team to watch for the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout and while others could pop up during his travels, the Bulldogs are the team to beat. Prediction: Georgia

No. 117 - Malakai Lee: USC is making a massive run at the massive four-star offensive lineman from Honolulu (Hawaii) Kamehameha but after another visit to Michigan the Wolverines seem to really have captured his attention. Prediction: Michigan

No. 118 - Zion Robinson: The four-star receiver from Mansfield, Texas has a top seven of TCU, Baylor, Stanford, Miami, Illinois, Arizona and Texas Tech but the expectation is he doesn’t leave the Metroplex. The Horned Frogs seem to have an edge for him. Prediction: TCU

No. 119 - JC Anderson: Illinois, North Carolina, Auburn and Notre Dame will get official visits from the four-star tight end and while the Irish are always tough to beat, Illinois could have the grip on his recruitment right now. He lives just an hour away from campus. Prediction: Illinois

Rodney Dunham

No. 120 - Nassir McCoy: Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Auburn, Oregon and a whole host of other top programs are involved with the four-star safety from Buford, Ga., but Georgia has made him a big priority and the Bulldogs are the front-runner. Prediction: Georgia

No. 121 - Rodney Dunham: Duke, Georgia, Norte Dame, South Carolina and Tennessee are the five front-runners for Dunham but after a recent visit to South Bend, the Irish have taken the lead for the four-star edge rusher from Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park. Prediction: Notre Dame

No. 122 - DeZephen Walker: Purdue, Kansas, Kansas State, Notre Dame and Nebraska should get visits but things are changing a lot in Walker’s recruitment. The Jayhawks are moving up Walker’s visit and they should be the team to beat. Prediction: Kansas

No. 123 - Blake Stewart: Clemson, Miami and Georgia is the lead group for the four-star cornerback from College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy and while it’s a very close race, the Hurricanes could have the edge especially since he has such a great relationship with the coaches there. Prediction: Miami

No. 124 - Jabari Brady: Oklahoma, Missouri and Nebraska have emerged as the three biggest contenders in Brady’s recruitment and the Sooners have been making the biggest push to land him although the four-star receiver is coming off a great visit to Missouri. Prediction: Oklahoma

No. 125 - Malik Morris: Florida, Miami and Texas A&M look like the front-runners for Morris, who doesn’t talk much about his recruitment, as Lakeland, Fla., has been a pipeline to Gainesville and that should continue. Prediction: Florida

No. 126 - Desmond Green: After another great visit to Georgia, the Bulldogs lead in his recruitment. South Carolina, Clemson, Florida and Oklahoma are others to watch but Green loves pretty much everything in Athens. Prediction: Georgia

No. 127 - Tomuhini Topui: The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star defensive tackle committed to Oregon shortly after the Ducks beat Ohio State in Autzen Stadium. But USC is making a full-throated commitment to flip him and he’s visited for its junior day. Will it be enough? Prediction: Oregon

No. 128 - Samu Moala: Moala committed to Texas A&M over mainly USC but Notre Dame and Michigan as well in October and he’s given no hint he’s rethinking his decision. The Trojans won’t give up on the local four-star who can play edge or linebacker though. Prediction: Texas A&M

No. 129 - Tony Cumberland: Originally from Arizona, after Cumberland committed to Oregon he moved to Eugene (Ore.) Willamette would be a total shocker. But maybe more than any 2026 prospect, Cumberland rarely if ever talks to the media. Prediction: Oregon

No. 130 - Donovan Webb: Ohio State, LSU and Michigan are the three front-runners for Webb but the Buckeyes could have the edge for the Frisco (Texas) Panther Creek after a recent visit where the coaches told him he’d be used in a similar way to Caleb Downs. Prediction: Ohio State

No. 131 - Zyon Guiles: Clemson made a run at the Hemingway (S.C.) Carvers Bay standout recently and Guiles really respects coach Dabo Swinney on and off the field but his relationship with the South Carolina coaches won out and he recently committed to the Gamecocks. Prediction: South Carolina

No. 132 - TJ White: Ole Miss, Auburn, Mississippi State and others are heavily involved with the four-star edge rusher from Jackson (Miss.) Jackson Academy but there could be some James Pearce comparisons here so Tennessee is the team to beat. Prediction: Tennessee

No. 133 - Tristan Phillips: Texas and USC are still making a run at the four-star linebacker from Ventura, Calif., but after his commitment to Oregon in December, Phillips has basically shut down his recruitment. Any other visits would even be a surprise. Prediction: Oregon

No. 134 - Jordan Carter: Georgia, Florida State, Auburn and others are going to make a serious run at the Texas A&M commit but the four-star defensive end from Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County seems locked in with his Aggies’ commitment. Prediction: Texas A&M

No. 135 - Kenneth Goodwin: Georgia and Oregon have emerged as the two frontrunners for the Torrance (Calif.) Bishop Montgomery four-star linebacker. But after a return trip to Athens in recent days, the Bulldogs are now the clear favorite. Prediction: Georgia

No. 136 - Jonathan Hatton Jr.: Hatton was committed to Oklahoma for a few months during his junior season and then reopened things and had the Sooners and Texas A&M as the two front-runners. In recent days, he picked the Aggies and now is locked in. Prediction: Texas A&M

No. 137 - Tamarion Watkins: Georgia and Texas A&M are two other SEC programs to watch but Watkins is from Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern and he’s been heavily involved with South Carolina for a long time. It feels like the Gamecocks are the team to beat. Prediction: South Carolina

No. 138 - Maximus Wright: Wright has been all business through the recruiting process. It came down to Texas and SMU and in February the Longhorns won out. It would be a surprise if there was any more recruiting drama. Prediction: Texas

No. 139 - Tico Crittendon Jr.: There are many others involved but Auburn leads Georgia at this point as the four-star defensive tackle from Lithonia, Ga., has always held the Tigers in the highest regard when it comes to his recruitment. Prediction: Auburn

Chaston Smith

No. 140 - Chaston Smith: Clemson and Texas A&M were the other top schools for Smith but in early December, the Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie School picked Notre Dame and hasn’t shown any signs of backing off that pledge. Prediction: Notre Dame

No. 141 - Payton Cook: Michigan has made major in-roads with the four-star receiver from Akron (Ohio) Hoban as Rutgers has also made a major impression on him. It’s tough to turn the Wolverines down, though, especially with QB Bryce Underwood there now. Prediction: Michigan

No. 142 - Ekene Ogboko: His brother, Nnamdi, signed with Georgia in 2024 so while many others including North Carolina, NC State and other SEC programs will be involved, the Bulldogs do look best right now. Prediction: Georgia

No. 143 - Vodney Cleveland: After backing off his Alabama pledge, Auburn has been considered the leader but Cleveland never mentions the Tigers when asked about top schools. We think the Birmingham (Ala.) Parker standout is being coy. Prediction: Auburn

No. 144 - Da’Ron Parks: There is a long list of programs still very involved with Parks and it’s unclear whether a select few have really emerged for the Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney standout but Ohio State has always been a favorite and it’s as good a pick as any. Prediction: Ohio State

No. 145 - Zech Fort: After careful deliberation and a steady recruitment that saw Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State emerge as the three front-runners, Fort committed to the Bulldogs in late January. He’s given no signs at all that he’s rethinking his stance. Prediction: Georgia

No. 146 - Dereon Coleman: A commitment to Miami in July still stands and Coleman recently confirmed his recruitment is shut down and his only visit will be back to Coral Gables this summer. Ranked as the No. 12 QB in the class, Coleman has tons of potential to move much higher. Prediction: Miami

No. 147 - Tyriq Green: There are plenty of others involved including Tennessee, USC, Florida State and Auburn but Georgia has the big-time edge in Green’s recruitment and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Bulldogs win out for the Buford, Ga., standout. Prediction: Georgia

No. 148 - Devin Carter: After an early commit to Florida State, Carter backed off that pledge and picked Auburn over Alabama, LSU and Ohio State. Any flip would be a major surprise right now. Prediction: Auburn

No. 149 - J’Zavien Currence: South Carolina was almost always the leader in Currence’s recruitment although Florida State and others were involved. The Gamecocks landed his recruitment and that doesn’t look like it’s changing. Prediction: South Carolina