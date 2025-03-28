Rivals250 Commitment Predictions: Nos. 201-250

Javian Mallory (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

No. 201 - Ebenezer Ewatade: Florida State, Georgia, Alabama and Notre Dame will get official visits in June and then the in-state programs among others are involved. The Bulldogs might have the early edge. Prediction: Georgia

No. 202 - Javian Mallory: Miami was the early leader and every time Mallory visited anywhere else, he just kept saying the Hurricanes were on top. After a visit to Clemson, Mallory returned home and committed to the Hurricanes. Prediction: Miami

No. 203 - Nicolas Robertson: There are going to be a lot of SEC programs making a run at the four-star offensive lineman from Klein, Texas but it sure seems like Texas is now the front-runner for him. Prediction: Texas

No. 204 - Ryelan Morris: The Honey Grove, Texas four-star running back committed to Baylor in July but he is taking visits and will look at other programs. Oklahoma is prioritizing him and a flip would not be shocking. Prediction: Oklahoma

No. 206 - Jasen Lopez: Miami and Florida State are battling it out for the four-star receiver from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna but the Hurricanes definitely have the edge at this point. Prediction: Miami

No. 207 - Damarius Yates: A former Mississippi State commit, the four-star running back is looking at a bunch of programs but it wouldn’t be a shock to see the De Kalb (Miss.) Kemper County stay in-state - but in Oxford. Prediction: Ole Miss

No. 208 - Jameson Powell: The four-star receiver from Folsom, Calif., committed to Ole Miss in January. Where this gets interesting is that Powell would love to play with five-star QB teammate Ryder Lyons so if Lyons doesn’t play for the Rebels, what does Powell do? Prediction: Ole Miss

No. 209 - Marquez Daniel: Florida is making this interesting among others but Auburn is the team to beat for the in-state four-star receiver. Daniel is quiet about his recruitment so there could be a surprise but the Tigers are the team to beat. Prediction: Auburn

No. 210 - Jakob Weatherspoon: Notre Dame and others were involved but the four-star cornerback is from Avon, Ohio and Ohio State was always the front-runner in his recruitment. He committed in January. Prediction: Ohio State

No. 211 - Tajh Overton: Ole Miss is making a serious run and should be watched considering how well the Rebels have done with defensive linemen but he’s from Owasso, Okla., and has been a top target of the Sooners for a while. Prediction: Oklahoma

No. 212 - Corey Barber: Georgia, Georgia Tech and a host of others are going to be involved with Barber, who keeps climbing the rankings charts, but Alabama could have the edge especially after a recent visit. Prediction: Alabama

No. 213 - Israel Briggs: After visiting LSU, Briggs returned home to central California and said his commitment to Arizona State remains firm. Now Ole Miss offered. The Sun Devils have locked up the four-star tight end but there will be competition. Prediction: Arizona State

No. 214 - Larry Miles: Miles and Vernell Brown, who signed with Florida, put up huge numbers together at Orlando (Fla.) Jones last season. But while Brown is headed to Gainesville, Miami is the clear leader for Miles. Prediction: Miami

No. 215 - Shaun Scott: A lot of programs remain heavily involved with Scott including Miami, Texas and UCLA but USC remains the team to watch for the versatile Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei defender. Prediction: USC

No. 216 - Mason James: Oklahoma, Missouri, Washington, Notre Dame and Texas are the front-runners for James, who is from Norman, Okla., so the Sooners are going to be tough to beat. Maybe the Irish or the Huskies have done enough but probably not. Prediction: Oklahoma

No. 217 - Corbyn Fordham: The Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles four-star tight end is a Florida State legacy and maybe location and that background plays a factor closer to signing day but he seems happily locked in with Ohio State. Prediction: Ohio State

No. 218 - Jaylen Pile: Pile’s father picked Virginia Tech over Michigan but the four-star receiver righted that ship by picking the Wolverines. He’s gone from recruited to recruiter and seems locked in with the Big Ten power. Prediction: Michigan

No. 219 - Nick Abrams II: A top 10 list has been released and a summer commitment is planned with Alabama looking very strong in his recruitment. After visiting Georgia, the Dawgs could quickly be moving up. Prediction: Alabama

Bubba Frazier

No. 220 - Bubba Frazier: Georgia, Georgia Tech and Notre Dame are the three front-runners as he’s the cousin of UGA signee Thomas Blackshear but there are also only so many WR spots left. Prediction: Georgia

No. 221 - Keeyun Chapman: After backing off his pledge to UCF in December, many programs have emerged including Florida State, Georgia Tech and North Carolina. Seeing him in Tallahassee wouldn’t be surprising. Prediction: Florida State

No. 222 - Bowe Bentley: Georgia, Ohio State, LSU and others have muddied the waters here but Oklahoma has made Bentley a major priority and the Sooners aren’t stopping. There seems to be serious mutual interest. Prediction: Oklahoma

No. 223 - Michael Brown: He is a Texas A&M legacy and in recent days the four-star receiver from Spring (Texas) Legacy committed to the Aggies. That should not change. Prediction: Texas A&M

No. 224 - Deshawn Spencer: Houston, USF, Georgia Tech, Tulane, UAB and Appalachian State are the teams standing out most to the Saraland, Ala., four-star receiver and playing with five-star QB Keisean Henderson might be too good to pass up. Prediction: Houston

No. 225 - Preston Ashley: Ashley’s recruitment remains busy but Ole Miss and Tennessee are still looking strongest in his recruitment. It would be a surprise if the four-star cornerback from Brandon, Miss., left the state. Prediction: Ole Miss

No. 226 - Dyzier Carter: Carter took a lot of visits throughout the early part of his recruitment but he went to Rutgers at least 10 times and there is a high level of comfort in the Scarlet Knights. Prediction: Rutgers

No. 227 - Isaiah Williams: Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Ohio State and LSU are the teams to watch but the Longhorns have had the lead for a long time in his recruitment. Prediction: Texas

No. 228 - Eddie Whiting: As his recruitment was blowing up, Whiting decided to commit to Michigan State in February. The Spartans have him locked in but others won’t give up in a loaded tight end class. Prediction: Michigan State

No. 229 - Adam Guthrie: Picking Ohio State would have made total sense since the four-star offensive lineman is from Washington Court House (Ohio) Miami Trace but after visiting Clemson and hitting it off with position coach Matt Luke and others, Guthrie made his choice. Prediction: Clemson

No. 230 - Joey O’Brien: Penn State, Ohio State and Notre Dame are some of the front-runners for the four-star safety from Philadelphia (Pa.) LaSalle but the Irish are definitely the team to beat. Maybe way too ahead for any other team to catch up. Prediction: Notre Dame

No. 231 - Matt Ponatoski: He’s from Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller and is high on the Bearcats’ board as other schools are trying to figure out their quarterback situation. Cincinnati looks likely here but others are involved. Prediction: Cincinnati

No. 232 - Jamarion Matthews: Clemson and Florida State battled hard but once Alabama got very involved with the Harvest (Ala.) Sparkman four-star edge rusher it was going to be tough to beat the Crimson Tide. Prediction: Alabama

No. 233 - Troy Huhn: Texas (prior to Dia Bell’s commitment) and then Michigan (prior to Brady Hart’s commitment) were the front-runners and then Penn State emerged as the team to beat. He committed last June and hasn’t hinted at any other visits. Prediction: Penn State

No. 234 - Kamhariyan Johnson: Auburn, LSU, Tennessee, Oklahoma and others are involved but after a recent visit to Tuscaloosa, Alabama looks like the program with an edge for the four-star edge rusher from Muscle Shoals, Ala. Prediction: Alabama

No. 235 - Jaydin Broadnax: Auburn, Syracuse, Michigan and some of the in-state powers were after Broadnax but he had such a strong relationship with the Louisville coaches for a long time and he finally committed to the Cardinals earlier this month. Prediction: Louisville

No. 236 - Simeon Caldwell: A lot of top programs like Michigan, Ohio State, Miami, USC and Notre Dame are the front-runners for the four-star from Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles. It’s still close - with a teammate committed to Ohio State - but the Wolverines could be emerging. Prediction: Michigan

No. 237 - Gregory Patrick: The four-star offensive lineman from Portage (Mich.) Northern is a Michigan State legacy as his father played there for Nick Saban. Michigan is also very much in this recruitment with Notre Dame, Penn State and others. Prediction: Michigan State

No. 238 - Deshonne Redeaux: Months ago, it looked like UCLA was the team to beat in Redeaux’s recruitment but once USC really put the pedal to the metal, the Trojans have emerged as the front-runner with an April 5 commitment date. Prediction: USC

No. 239 - Parker Pritchett: Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Georgia will also get June official visits before a decision but Auburn remains the front-runner for the four-star offensive tackle from Columbus (Ga.) Carver and that probably won’t change. Prediction: Auburn

Parker Pritchett (Photo by Hunter DeNote)

No. 240 - Matt Sieg: A frequent visitor to Penn State since his recruitment started with the Nittany Lions, the McDonald (Pa.) Fort Cherry standout committed to the Nittany Lions prior to its game against Ohio State. He’s remained locked in. Prediction: Penn State

No. 241 - Drew Evers: There is still a ton of programs involved with Evers including Texas A&M, SMU and others but the four-star offensive lineman from Flower Mound, Texas keeps talking so highly of Oklahoma. There is a long way to go here though. Prediction: Oklahoma

No. 242 - Chauncey Kennon: Auburn, Georgia, LSU and others will be involved but this could be a battle between Florida State and Miami until the end and he’s hinted that the Seminoles are out front. Prediction: Florida State

No. 243 - Canon Pickett: There will be many others involved with the four-star offensive tackle from Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Bay Tech but his brother, Booker, plays at Miami and it’s expected the Hurricanes win out here, too. Prediction: Miami

No. 244 - James Dunnigan Jr.: Tennessee, Miami and others have offered the four-star safety from Manhattan, Kan., since his commitment but he’s stuck with Kansas and Dunnigan isn’t planning any other visits. Prediction: Kansas

No. 245 - Connor Salmin: Penn State and Notre Dame were the other front-runners for the four-star receiver from Potomac (Md.) Bullis School but Salmi loved his time visiting Clemson, felt like he fit there and he committed. Prediction: Clemson

No. 246 - Trenton Henderson: Alabama, Georgia and many others are going to make this interesting but the four-star edge rusher from Pensacola (Fla.) Pensacola Catholic is the type of local prospect that Florida State can’t miss on. Prediction: Florida State

No. 247 - Ayden Pouncey: Visits to Notre Dame and North Carolina blew Pouncey away but he has family connections (the Pouncey brothers are his cousins) and Miami is very high on the list as well. An in-state battle could be brewing. Prediction: Miami

No. 248 - Carter Meadows: Everyone is involved but Michigan seems to be surging in his recruitment and Penn State is selling that it has developed a ton of elite edge rushers in recent years. This one could be a tight Big Ten battle. Prediction: Michigan

No. 249 - Kelvin Obot: A lot of top programs are after the four-star offensive lineman from Fruitland, Idaho and the recruiting process is all new to him so things could still go a ton of ways. USC will be one to watch but so will a bunch of other Big Ten programs. Prediction: USC