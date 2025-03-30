Rivals Camp Series Miami: How Sunday will impact the rankings

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Rivals Camp Series stop in Miami came with a side of mother nature, limiting the event to the morning session of offensive line and defensive line recruits. The big bodies came from throughout the Sunshine State and made a strong collective impression. From top-100 prospects securing hardware to new recruits to know, many of the top performers on the scene will have a hand in making a move in the next rankings update. Rivals looks back on the trench talent who moved the needle Sunday.

OFFENSIVE LINE MVP: Chancellor Barclay

Chancellor Barclay

The Clemson commit was a dominant force all camp long in the trenches. The Orlando native has a strong punch that allowed him to stop defenders in their tracks during one-on-ones. He’s also quick enough to effectively deal with counter moves. The footwork is clean and it became difficult for defenders to get the top-100 talent off of his spot. When others tried to overpower Barclay, his leverage and anchor kept most at bay. Barclay is a great fit on and off the field for what Clemson is building in the trenches. He’s one of the crown jewels of the Tigers’ elite 2026 recruiting class, and by proxy one of the top swing offensive line recruits nationally. What makes the technician that much more intriguing is that his college frame – and best football – could still be well ahead.

DEFENSIVE LINE MVP: Jake Kreul

Jake Kreul

The IMG Academy standout has become one of the best pass rushers in America. He’s got the whole pass rush package in his bag. He can beat offensive tackles with speed and with a tremendous ability to bend. But he’s also got some good power to his game to win reps against the grain and even inside. The budding package he presents blockers with is especially difficult to contend with given a 6-foot-8 wingspan and quick hands Kreul uses ultra effectively. Kreul is not giving much away with his recruitment but has visits lined up with Penn State, Texas A&M, Texas and others. Oklahoma is a team to watch in his recruitment as well, given the amount of time the Sooners have been involved with the blue-chipper, but he is still yet to set any official visits amid a national recruitment. Wherever he ends up, Kreul won’t have many pass rushers listed ahead of him when the 2026 rankings come to a close.

GOLD BALL WINNERS

Asharri Charles

The Venice (Fla.) High School standout showed up to camp noticeably more filled-out since we last saw him, checking in at 237 pounds on a near 6-foot-3 frame. Charles still showed smooth bend around the edge, too much for bigger blockers to contend with at the contact point. He worked some power moves to counter, too, with strong hands and a plus-four wingspan to boot. His recruitment is likely to go deeper into the year than most, though programs like Miami, Florida, Penn State, Missouri, Kentucky and others are in the mix.

Mark Matthews

Still not a full year into his time as a varsity offensive tackle, the part time defensive lineman and basketball player made onlookers overlook that fact with his effectiveness. Matthews has the dream frame at a shade under 6-foot-6, 279 pounds with a head-turning wingspan close to the seven-foot mark, and that basketball background shows up when he has to give ground and/or redirect against edge players. As Matthews continues to gain his footing from a technical standpoint, the sky is the limit for the rising-junior, who has been one of America’s hottest 2027 recruits in adding offers like Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee, Colorado and many others in the New Year.

McHaney is a well built prospect in the interior of the defensive line. He recently transferred down to IMG Academy from Detroit to get more exposure which may come sooner than later. He’s quick off the ball and plays with good leverage so he can dictate the action to opposing offensive linemen. His 79.5 inch wingspan also shows up during reps because linemen have a hard time locking him in. Right now, he’s taking his time with his recruitment. Illinois and Indiana are two of the programs keeping close tabs on him and recruiting him hard. It wouldn’t be surprising to see other schools down South to push for him soon. Vanderbilt just jumped in from SEC country.

Miret has close to ideal size to play center at the Power Four level. He’s likely a little heavier than that weight too because he had to cut for wrestling where he’s the reigning state champion. The skill set matches the size with the ability to play center. He able to set quickly with a strong initial punch. Miret also uses his wrestling background to maintain the leverage advantage over defenders. His recruitment has really taken off over the last few months too. After a round of unofficial visits there are official visits being set. It sounds like he’ll take officials to Nebraska (June 6), Ole Miss (June 13) and Miami (June 20). The in-state Hurricanes will be tough to beat but don’t count out Nebraska who really impressed him during an unofficial visit recently.

AROUND THE CAMP

A no-nonsense type of edge talent with polish to his game, Alphonse just battles and wins reps with a strong motor and great technique. Built with good proportion, his length with a plus-six wingspan allows him to work a well-rounded game depending on the blocker he is contending with. Alphonse has several Group of Five offers to his name as the junior campaign winds down.

The Orlando native has one of the more gaudy offer sheets nationally and when he was on his game, it looked nearly effortless in his path to the quarterback Sunday. Ards has great bend to pair with the burst off of the line, yet he is still somewhat raw in his development. As he polishes up and fills out, he’ll fit the full profile of a national recruit at a premium position.

Standing at nearly 6-foot-8, 310-pounds, Campbell has a terrific frame that colleges are looking for. He moves well for his size even as he continues to figure out the technical aspects of offensive tackle. Penn State and Florida are already to scheduled to get official visits from the prospect that has the potential to be a multi-year starter in college.

The IMG Academy standout carries 339 pounds extremely well, but it was plenty hard for defenders to move the Ocala native off of his spot. Carr played patient in his pass sets but showed heavy hands at the contact point.

After missing all of the 2024 season with an injury, the big blocker was back at it on Sunday and he showed some technique and grit within his winds. Ferrer has the type of mean streak and edge offensive line coaches covet, and at nearly 6-foot-6, 354 pounds he is plenty tough to move in the process. Syracuse, Purdue and Coastal Carolina are involved.

Harris is a prospect that can line up inside or outside and win reps. He did that during camp on Sunday. His impressive wingspan of 82 inches allows him to keep offensive linemen at bay and he’s incredibly strong too. His personal best bench press is 450 pounds. It’s easy to see why Penn State, Michigan, Auburn and others are pushing hard for him.

Nicknamed ‘Big Country,’ few blockers drew the audible response Hartnett did as he won rep after rep on the interior with great footwork and surprising drive. Throw in some celebratory swag in his celebrations and the 2027 talent, sitting with just an offer from Rhode Island to date, had a memorable workout.

Malpress has a great frame that is still filling out. His 82-inch wingspan and pass rush moves allowed him to win a lot of reps after impressing at the combine on Saturday. He’s still pretty raw as a pass rusher but all the tools are there for him to be a Power Four player. Especially considering he’s just a 2027 prospect that has time for the light bulb to come on. We are expecting his recruitment to heat up significantly.

Another trench talent who showed up looking better than the last time we laid eyes on him, Pickett checked in at a strong 325 pounds and the power came with it during one-on-one competition. His pass sets are patient and technical to the point the Tampa native looks like a potential swing man on a collegiate offensive line.