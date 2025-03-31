Miami Baseball: Canes avoid sweep of No. 21 Tar Heels, win game three 4-2

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The University of Miami baseball team (15-14, 2-7 ACC) took down the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels in the series finale on Sunday, 4-2, at Boshamer Stadium. A bases-clearing single from Daniel Cuvet at the top of the ninth secured the victory for the Hurricanes, snapping a four-game losing streak.

Miami right-handed pitcher Alex Giroux (3-1) earned the win with 4.1 strong innings of relief, allowing just one run on two hits. In his first start as a Hurricane, freshman AJ Ciscar tossed four scoreless innings after giving up an unearned run in the first.

North Carolina’s Walker McDuffie (2-1) took the loss after allowing three runs, two being earned, in the ninth. The Hurricanes played clean baseball at the plate, striking out just twice in 38 at-bats.

North Carolina (21-7, 6-6 ACC) struck early in the bottom of the first as Hunter Stokely plated Kane Kepley to put the Tar Heels on the board, 1-0. Stokely’s lone RBI would be the only run scored for the next four frames.

Outfielder Derek Williams, who finished 3-for-4 in Sunday’s series finale, scored from third on a wild pitch by Matthew Matthijs in the sixth – tying the game at one.

At the top of the ninth, Cuvet delivered a single to clear the bases that were filled with Hurricanes, boosting Miami to a 4-2 lead. Giroux returned to the mound in the ninth and closed out the game to secure the win for the Hurricanes.

Fabio Peralta also had an efficient performance at the plate as the freshman outfielder added three hits and a run scored to pace a 12-hit effort.

Next up for Miami is a midweek matchup against FIU on Wednesday at Mark Light Field, with the first pitch slated for 6 p.m. Following the showdown against FIU, Miami will travel north to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to play Pitt for a three-game series beginning on April 4 at 3 p.m.

