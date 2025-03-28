Three Predictions: LSU, Florida, Joel Ervin

Tristen Keys (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

LSU WILL SIGN THE TOP RECEIVER CLASS IN 2026

Jabari Mack

The Tigers have been churning out NFL wide receivers as well as any program of late and that run doesn't appear to be slowing down with the 2026 group. Despite more than eight months remaining in the cycle, Brian Kelly's group already holds the pledges of four blue-chippers at the position, led by perhaps the most gifted wideout nationally in five-star Tristen Keys. Fellow top-20 prospects at the position and in-staters Jabari Mack and Kenny Darby are on board as is another Rivals250 talent in Jakai Anderson. As usual, the Tiger haul consists of a great combination of pure athleticism, explosiveness and polish at the position. Keys is the biggest and holds the most range, but each can take a short route the length of the field or create separation to the third level at this stage of their development. The most recent win, Mack, may be the most fascinating beyond Keys in that he has bulked up and remained just as fluid in and out of his breaks.

IZAYIA WILLIAMS' RECRUITMENT IS FAR FROM OVER

Izayia Williams

With Izayia Williams' somewhat surprising Florida commitment a few weeks back, the stock for the Orlando-area star has never been higher. It means the other programs among those in the mix, including Georgia, Alabama, Florida State and many others, were expecting official visits out of the top-100 recruit. It has been quiet since the decision went down, other than a return to Gainesville with Williams' parents alongside. That should soon change. Not only will those official visit destination programs be campaigning to hold onto the planned and college-funded trips, but other programs will continue to shoot their shot for an athletic talent like Williams. Texas, for instance, was a late offer and had been aligning an initial impression for Williams in Austin before the Gator pledge went public. No matter the variables and major players, and there will be several, Florida will have plenty of work to do in holding on to one of the state's top recruits over the next eight months or so.

JOEL ERVIN WON'T LEAVE FLORIDA FOR COLLEGE