Major decisions on deck for some of Florida's top recruits

John Garcia Jr. • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@johngarcia_jr
The beginning of the high school football season means there are still some big college commitment decisions expected to go down nearly simultaneously.

It's especially true in the Sunshine State, as several of Florida's top rising-senior recruits want to come off the board in the month of August.

Rivals takes a closer look at several upcoming decisions, including five-star Jaime Ffrench and four-stars Naeshaun Montgomery, Bryce Fitzgerald and Ben Hanks in the video above.

College programs in the mix for these stars include Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas.

*****

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker

*****

Decision Date: August 30

Contenders: LSU, Miami, Tennessee, Texas

Decision Date: August 25

Contenders: Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Oregon, Penn State

Decision Date: August 17

Contenders: Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami

Decision Date: August 16

Contenders: Florida, Louisville, Miami

