The beginning of the high school football season means there are still some big college commitment decisions expected to go down nearly simultaneously.

It's especially true in the Sunshine State, as several of Florida's top rising-senior recruits want to come off the board in the month of August.

Rivals takes a closer look at several upcoming decisions, including five-star Jaime Ffrench and four-stars Naeshaun Montgomery, Bryce Fitzgerald and Ben Hanks in the video above.

College programs in the mix for these stars include Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas.