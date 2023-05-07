After Miami clinched the ACC regular-season championship Head Coach Jim Larranaga was asked about his feelings about a last-second shot attempt by Pittsburgh that would have won the game:

"When they started running down the court I said I hope it's not another Matt Cleveland."

Matthew Cleveland hit a game-winning shot for Florida State to help the Seminoles walk away with an 85-84 victory in the prior game. Cleveland traded his Garnett and gold uniform for the orange and green on Sunday.

Cleveland averaged 13.8 points per game, 7.4 rebounds, and shot 44.5 percent from the floor for Florida State during the 2022-23 season. In two seasons at FSU, Cleveland averaged 12.7 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and shot 44.8 percent from the floor. The Atlanta native was a five-star recruit coming out of Pace Academy.