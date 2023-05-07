Matthew Cleveland transfers to Miami from rival Florida State
After Miami clinched the ACC regular-season championship Head Coach Jim Larranaga was asked about his feelings about a last-second shot attempt by Pittsburgh that would have won the game:
"When they started running down the court I said I hope it's not another Matt Cleveland."
Matthew Cleveland hit a game-winning shot for Florida State to help the Seminoles walk away with an 85-84 victory in the prior game. Cleveland traded his Garnett and gold uniform for the orange and green on Sunday.
Cleveland averaged 13.8 points per game, 7.4 rebounds, and shot 44.5 percent from the floor for Florida State during the 2022-23 season. In two seasons at FSU, Cleveland averaged 12.7 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and shot 44.8 percent from the floor. The Atlanta native was a five-star recruit coming out of Pace Academy.
The addition of Clevland is the first transfer ahead of the 2023-24 season. Larranaga has had great success with transfers at Miami.
Transfers Jordan Miller, Norchad Omier, and Nijel Pack all significantly helped Miami during its 2023 Final Four run. Omier and Pack entered the NBA Draft with the possibility of returning. Neither Omier nor Pack is projected to be selected in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Miller has exhausted his eligibility and Cleveland would essentially replace Miller as a wing player. The Miami basketball program is very much in flux until Omier and Pack make their decisions with June 1st as the deadline to withdraw from the draft.
