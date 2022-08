Miami has addressed its depleted running back room, adding UAB transfer running back Lucious Stanley.

Stanley, a redshirt senior transfer, will walk-on at UM prior to Saturday's season-opener versus Bethune-Cookman.

The Hurricanes only have three scholarship running backs available -- Jaylan Knighton, Henry Parrish, and Thad Franklin. Don Chaney is expected to miss a few weeks, with Tre'Vonte' Citizen likely out for the season.

During his four-year career at UAB, Stanley rushed for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns in 49 games. He appeared in all 13 games last season, averaging 5.6 yards per carry.