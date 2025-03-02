Miami Baseball: Canes avoid sweep of Gators, defeat No. 8 Florida 13-7

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- The University of Miami baseball team (9-3) took down the eighth-ranked Florida Gators (11-1), 13-7, Sunday afternoon at Condron Ballpark. An offensive barrage of 13 runs in four innings, nine unanswered, resulted in Florida’s first loss of the season and tied the all-time series at 136-136-1.

Right-handed pitcher Carson Fischer (1-0) earned his first win as a Hurricane after entering the game in the middle of the sixth inning. Fischer would then strike out two Florida batters while surrendering two earned runs off four hits, totaling 2.1 innings pitched.

Florida went on the offensive attack right away by scoring two runs in the first and third innings. Bobby Boser’s RBI single and Landon Stripling’s sacrifice fly gave the Gators an early lead, then, two innings later, Brody Donay belted a two-run home run that made it 4-0 Gators.

Miami bats sparked life in the fourth with an RBI single from co-captain Dorian Gonzalez Jr. that drove in Max Galvin, putting the Hurricanes on the board, 4-1.

With the bases loaded, Florida’s Jake Clemente walked in Jake Ogden, cutting the Florida lead in half, 4-2.

In the fifth inning, the Hurricanes erupted against the Gators. What began with Ogden being hit by a pitch in a bases-loaded situation, a costly error that put Miami one run away from tying the game quickly turned into a slugfest for the visiting Hurricanes squad.

Gonzalez Jr., Tanner Smith, and Bobby Marsh are all registered RBI singles with bases loaded. The fifth run from the Hurricanes came from Gonzalez Jr., as the senior infielder reached home in the middle of the Gators, turning a double play.

The offensive momentum carried into the sixth as Daniel Cuvet sprinted his way from second base to home plate on a single from Max Galvin, and then Ogden batted in Galvin on a base knock of his own.

Miami brought the firepower back in the eighth inning, as designated hitter Marsh had a stellar bases-clearing double, bringing in three Hurricanes and boosting the lead to 13-4.

Despite a late-game effort from the Gators, right-handed pitcher Will Smith came into the game in the eighth to shut down the Florida opposition -- handing the Gators their first loss of the season.

The Hurricanes will face FIU at Loan Depot Park on Tuesday, March 4. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Ticket information is available HERE.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics