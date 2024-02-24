CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami baseball team fell to the LIU Sharks, 4-2, Saturday evening at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

With the Hurricanes (4-2) ahead by a run after seven innings, the Sharks (1-4) bit back.

LIU leveled things with a solo shot in the eighth before the visitors stunned Miami with a pair of tallies in the ninth.

Closer Jack VanDoran (1) slammed the door for the Sharks in the bottom half, securing their first win of the season.

Freshman Matt Galli (1-0) earned the victory, while Miami seventh-year graduate student Drew Dwyer (1-1) was charged with the loss.

In the defeat, UM starter Rafe Schlesinger shined, holding LIU to one unearned run across six frames. Schlesinger totaled seven strikeouts in his second career nod.

Freshman third baseman Daniel Cuvet continued his hot start, smacking his fourth home run in his first six games.

The Hurricanes will look to pick up their second straight series win Sunday. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.

