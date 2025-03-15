Miami Baseball: Canes drop series to 14th-ranked Deacs, lose game 3, 12-10

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The University of Miami baseball team (12-9, 0-3 ACC) dropped the series finale to the 14th-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-3, 6-0 ACC) Saturday night at David F. Couch Ballpark, 12-10.

Matt Bedford (3-2) earned the win for Wake Forest, allowing two hits and no runs over 1.2 innings in relief. Lazaro Collera (0-1) took the loss for Miami, surrendering five runs on three hits in just one-third of an inning.

The Deacons carried their momentum from Saturday’s game one extra innings win into game two as Ethan Conrad was able to plate Matt Scannell with an RBI single in the first to put Wake Forest ahead, 1-0.

Miami’s Evan Taveras responded with his first collegiate home run in the next inning. A two-run shot to deep left field, Taveras’ 395-foot blast put Miami back into the driver’s seat, 2-1.

Wake Forest battled back to take the lead with a four-run rally in the bottom of the third. Marek Houston and Javar Williams each notched RBI singles, while Jimmy Keenan drove in two runs with a double, pushing the score to 4-2.

Designated hitter Bobby Marsh stepped up to the plate and delivered his second home run of the series, a two-run shot that tied the ball game, 4-4.

With an RBI single from Derek Williams to plate Cuvet and a sacrifice fly from Marsh that drove in Max Galvin, the Hurricanes found themselves ahead again, 6-5, through five innings.

Wake Forest regained control with a seven-run explosion on six hits, ignited by a three-run home run from Kade Lewis. The offensive surge shifted momentum back to the Demon Deacons, who took a commanding 12-7 lead by the end of the sixth inning.

Despite a bases-clearing double from Daniel Cuvet in the eighth inning that made the score 12-10, the Hurricanes ran out of momentum — leading to their fourth-straight loss.

Miami faces FAU next on Tuesday in Boca Raton, Fla., with the first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.

The Hurricanes and Owls will clash for the second time this season. In February, FAU handed Miami its first loss of the season, 2-1.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics