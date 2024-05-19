CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes will be the No. 11 seed in the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship, the league office announced Sunday.

Miami (25-29, 11-19 ACC) is in Pool B, joined by second-seeded Clemson (40-13, 20-10 ACC) and seventh-seeded Louisville (32-22, 16-14 ACC). The Hurricanes are set to open postseason play at 11 a.m. Tuesday against the Cardinals. Miami will square off against the Tigers at 11 a.m. Thursday to conclude pool play.

Coastal Division winner North Carolina (41-12, 22-8 ACC) is the top seed for the ACC Baseball Championship, which begins Tuesday at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C.

The Tar Heels will head up Pool A and are joined by eighth-seeded Wake Forest (36-19, 15-15 ACC) and 12th-seeded Pitt (26-27, 10-20 ACC)

Pool C features No. 3 NC State (32-19, 18-11 ACC) along with No. 6 Duke (35-18, 16-14 ACC) and No. 10 Virginia Tech (32-20, 14-16 ACC).

Fourth-seeded Virginia (40-14, 18-12 ACC) is joined in Pool D by fifth-seeded Florida State (39-14, 17-12 ACC) and ninth-seeded Georgia Tech (31-21, 15-15 ACC).

The ACC Baseball Championship will feature a pool-play format leading into a four-team, single-elimination bracket to determine the league champion. Each team in the four pools will play a round-robin in its pool Tuesday through Friday (May 21-24). The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to Saturday’s semifinals, with the winners playing in the ACC Championship Game on Sunday.

If the teams are tied after pool play, the team with the highest seed in the respective pool will advance.

Game times Tuesday through Friday are set for 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. Saturday’s semifinals are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., while Sunday’s championship will start at noon.

Tickets are now available at theacc.com/tickets or by visiting the ACC Baseball Championship page on the Charlotte Knights’ website. Single-session, weekend passes, and all-session tickets are on sale now. All-session passes begin at $170 for field box and $225 for club seats. Weekend passes begin at $50 for outfield seats, $60 for field box, and $80 for club seats.

ACC Network will carry each pool play game Tuesday through Friday, in addition to Saturday’s semifinals. Sunday’s championship will be broadcast nationally by ESPN2.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics