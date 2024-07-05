Advertisement
Miami Baseball: Daniel Cuvet adds another freshman All-America Accolade

CanesCounty.com
Staff

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes infielder Daniel Cuvet collected his third Freshman All-America honor Friday, as he was tabbed a first-team selection by D1Baseball.

Cuvet also received first-team recognition from the NCBWA and Perfect Game in June.

In 2024, no Division I freshman tallied more RBI (75) than Cuvet. Among rookies nationally, he ranked second in home runs (24), slugging (.736) and OPS (1.165).

Cuvet set a new Miami freshman home run record, finishing tied for the second-most homers by a Hurricane — regardless of class — in a single season.

The 6-foot-3, 237-pound third baseman became the first Miami freshman to lead his club in average (.351), homers, and RBI over the Hurricanes’ 80-year history.

The D1Baseball Freshman All-America teams can be viewed HERE.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

