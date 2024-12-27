Published Dec 27, 2024
Video: Pop-Tarts Bowl Press Conference - Mario Cristobal and Matt Campbell
circle avatar
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
Twitter
@BenjaminRivals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Head Coaches Mario Cristobal and Matt Campbell speak at the Pop-Tarts Bowl Press Conference.

Miami and Iowa State are set to face each other at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL.

