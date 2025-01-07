Miami Baseball: Daniel Cuvet named preseason All-American by Perfect Game

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes sophomore infielder Daniel Cuvet was named to the Preseason All-America First Team by Perfect Game, the organization announced Tuesday.
Cuvet, named a Freshman All-America by nearly every publication last season, delivered a standout 2024 campaign that ranked among the best in Miami history.
In 2024, no Division I freshman tallied more RBI (75) than Cuvet. Among rookies nationally, he ranked second in home runs (24), slugging (.736) and OPS (1.165).
Cuvet set a new Miami freshman home run record, finishing tied for the second-most homers by a Hurricane — regardless of class — in a single season.
The 6-foot-3, 237-pound third baseman became the first Miami freshman to lead his club in average (.351), homers, and RBI over the Hurricanes’ 80-year history.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook