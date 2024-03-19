Gonzalez Jr. pushed a bunt in front of the pitcher’s mound, and sophomore Blake Cyr scampered home to vault the Hurricanes to a 4-3 win over crosstown foe FIU at Mark Light Field.

Tuesday night, the junior captain came through again. This time, it was just a few feet ahead of home plate.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Another game, another night filled with Mark Light Magic.

Miami’s dramatic victory marked its eighth comeback win in its first 20 games, as the Hurricanes (12-8) secured their third walk-off of the year.

After the Panthers (11-10) grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the first, the Hurricanes responded immediately.

In the opening frame, freshman Daniel Cuvet doubled down the right-field line to plate a run and cut the deficit in half.

Four pitches later, Gonzalez Jr. singled home Cuvet to knot the game up at 2-2.

FIU regained its lead in the seventh, but pinch hitter Gaby Gutierrez leveled things one inning later.

Miami right-hander Nick Robert (4-0) logged the win in relief, tossing 1 1/3 scoreless frames.

Next, the Hurricanes leave Florida for the first time in 2024 as Miami travels to face Notre Dame. The three-game series will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday.