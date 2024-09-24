PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVkzOURHUjY4TEUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Miami Basketball: ACC announces 2024-25 conference schedule

CanesCounty.com
Staff
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Atlantic Coast Conference on ACC Network announced the 2024-25 University of Miami men’s basketball conference schedule on Tuesday evening.

The schedule features 20 conference matchups, highlighted by a home-and-home series with the Duke Blue Devils and games against new ACC members Cal, SMU, and Stanford.

Four ACC schools finished the 2023-24 season in the Associated Press Top 25, with all four residing in the top 15 – seventh-ranked North Carolina, ninth-ranked Duke, No. 10 NC State, and No. 14 Clemson.

As previously announced, the Hurricanes will open the 2024-25 conference schedule against the Clemson Tigers on Dec. 7 at the Watsco Center.

Miami will then take a break from ACC action until 2025, when it opens the calendar year with a two-game road trip, visiting Boston College on Jan. 1 and Virginia Tech on Jan. 4.

The Hurricanes return home to host in-state foe Florida State on Jan. 8 and Wake Forest on Jan. 11 before heading to Durham, N.C., to take on the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Jan. 14.

Miami will play its first conference game against SMU on Jan. 18 in Coral Gables, Fla., and then travel to the West Coast to take on Stanford on Jan. 22 and Cal on Jan. 25.

The Hurricanes last traveled to California in 2018, competing in the Wooden Legacy in Fullerton, Calif. Miami went 2-1 at the event, losing to Seton Hall 83-81 in the title game.

Following the road trip, the Hurricanes are set to play a pair of games at the Watsco Center, hosting Virginia on Jan. 29 and Notre Dame on Feb. 1.

Miami will play three of its next four games on the road, beginning with a contest at Louisville on Feb. 8. The Hurricanes host Syracuse on Feb. 11 before traveling to Pittsburgh on Feb. 15 and Florida State on Feb. 19.

The Hurricanes close out February with back-to-back home games against Virginia Tech on Feb. 22 and Duke on Feb. 25.

Miami heads to UNC on March 1 to take on the Tar Heels at the Dean E. Smith Center, followed by the Hurricanes’ final regular season road game on March 4 at Georgia Tech.

The Hurricanes’ final regular-season ACC game is on March 8, when they host NC State in Coral Gables.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

