Miami Basketball: Canes add 6'8" East Carolina forward Brandon Johnson
According to a report from Joe Tipton East Carolina transfer forward Brandon Johnson has committed to Miami.
The 6-foot-8 junior chose the Hurricanes over Louisville, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, NC State, and Pitt.
Johnson averaged 14 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game this season for ECU.
The Raleigh, North Carolina native is currently ranked as the No. 58 overall player in the Rivals Portal Rankings.
