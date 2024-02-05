Miami Basketball: Canes crushed by Cavs, 60-38
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (15-8, 6-6 ACC) faced a 60-38 defeat to the Virginia Cavaliers (18-5, 9-3 ACC), Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena. The 38 points was the lowest total since 1948.
Fourth-year junior Norchad Omier recorded his 12th double-double of the season with a team-leading 11 points and 13 rebounds.
The Hurricanes scored seven of the game's first nine points, but Virginia responded with a 12-0 run to take a 14-7 lead midway through the first half.
The Cavaliers stifled Miami’s offense, holding the Hurricanes to a 28 percent first-half shooting effort. Conversely, Virginia connected on 48 percent of their attempts to lead, 29-17, at halftime.
The Cavaliers carried their momentum into the second half, outscoring the Hurricanes 31-21 in the final 20 minutes to stay perfect at home this season.
Starter Kyshawn George left the game early with an ankle injury.
Miami returns to the Watsco Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, when it hosts No. 3 North Carolina. Tipoff in Coral Gables is set for 4 p.m. the game will air on ESPN.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook