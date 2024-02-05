CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (15-8, 6-6 ACC) faced a 60-38 defeat to the Virginia Cavaliers (18-5, 9-3 ACC), Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena. The 38 points was the lowest total since 1948.

Fourth-year junior Norchad Omier recorded his 12th double-double of the season with a team-leading 11 points and 13 rebounds.

The Hurricanes scored seven of the game's first nine points, but Virginia responded with a 12-0 run to take a 14-7 lead midway through the first half.