Published Mar 27, 2025
Video: Players Alex Bauman and Jaylin Alderman talk post-practice
circle avatar
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
Twitter
@BenjaminRivals
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Linebacker Jaylin Alderman and tight end Alex Bauman were made available to the media for questions after spring practice number eight.

Miami will resume practice Saturday, March 29th.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

