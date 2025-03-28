Miami Baseball: Canes drop game one to No. 21 Tar Heels, 2-0

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The University of Miami dropped a tight defensive battle to the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (20-6, 5-5 ACC), Friday night at Boshamer Stadium, 2-0.

Despite a strong outing from Miami right-hander Griffin Hugus, the Hurricanes could not find home plate despite a prime bases-loaded opportunity in the seventh inning with one out.

Miami (14-13, 1-6 ACC) managed six hits but couldn’t string them together. Jake Ogden had two hits for the Hurricanes, who were shut out for the second time this season. Hugus (3-3) pitched a complete game in the loss, allowing just three hits and two earned runs while striking out four.

Hugus was efficient for Miami as the transfer from Cincinnati held the Tar Heels hitless through four innings.

North Carolina’s Jake Knapp (4-0) scattered five hits without issuing a walk, lowering his ERA to 1.38 on the season. Walker McDuffie closed the door with two scoreless innings, fanning four to notch his second save.

Sam Angelo drove in Alex Madera with an RBI double to put UNC on the board, and Jackson Van De Brake followed with an RBI single to score Tyson Bass, giving the Tar Heels a 2-0 lead that would hold firm for the rest of the evening.

Game two of the three-game series begins at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACCNX. Right-handed pitcher Brian Walters (2-0, 7.00 ERA) will get the Saturday start for the Hurricanes.

