Miami Rivals Camp Series: Recruiting Rumor Mill

Jake Kreul

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Rivals Camp Series stop in South Florida came with weather challenges and plenty of talent in the process. Rivals connected with plenty of future Saturday stars for the latest on their recruiting contenders, upcoming visits and more. MORE RCS MIAMI: Rankings impact

The 2026 prospect has been committed to Toledo since last June. But his stellar play has kept other schools interested in him. Miami, UCF, USF, Florida, LSU, Auburn and others are continuing to stay in contact with him. He plans to visit UCF soon to see what the Knights have to offer. It may be tough for Toledo to hold off the local schools if a big push is made.

A huge official visit slate is upcoming for one of the biggest blockers in the country. Campbell has locked in trips to Miami (May 30), Florida (June 6), Ohio State (June 13) and Penn State (June 20) before he looks to sit down and potentially make a verbal commitment between the contenders. Ohio State recently hosted Campbell and an offer extended by Ryan Day made quite the impression. The national champs were not on the radar on Campbell’s list before the trip but not only did the Buckeyes shoot up his list, a potential verbal commitment was considered. Previously, Florida looked like the team to beat in this recruitment so the official visits will be critical in the final call here.

The longtime Miami commitment admits the pressure coming from Nebraska, LSU and Auburn is at an all-time high despite him taking trips to see each program recently. Of course Campbell was back at Miami on Saturday and he showed up to RCS Miami Sunday sporting orange and green as usual. Programs continue to talk about official visits with the top 100 recruit, but the Miami trip in June is still the only one on his calendar. Campbell does not have dates in mind should he take more official visits, and electing not to do so is on the table as well as he continues to present a rock solid commitment status with the Hurricanes.

Carr (6-4, 339) was at Miami’s pool party on Saturday. He’ll visit Georgia next week and the following week Tennessee will get a visit. After that he’ll be waiting for his official visits. Georgia, Miami and South Carolina are all scheduled to get official visits. Each school has been consistent with their communication with him throughout the process. He’s looking for a school with a strong history of development. He’ll likely make a decision during his season.

A gold ball winner after a banner performance at RCS Miami on Sunday, Charles is preaching patience with the recruiting process at this time. Originally considering a preseason decision, the blue-chipper looks like he will push his recruitment into the fall to consider how college programs are performing during the 2025 season. Charles, who was at Miami’s pool party on Saturday and continues to hold the Hurricanes high on his list, will still trek to official visits to Miami, Missouri and Louisville in June. Other visits are still to be set in an official capacity. Before that, though, he remains slated to see Texas A&M and Ohio State in April.

The massive blocker, who checked in at north of 350 pounds on Sunday, not only held his own against a loaded field but he is getting back to the recruiting process. He missed the 2024 season due to injury and is just making his way back on radar, though Power Four programs and offers from Syracuse and Purdue continue to sit near the top of his list. Another program increasing communication with Ferrer is Coastal Carolina, but he is expecting even more programs to get back in the race once they verify his health this spring. If Sunday was an indication, there could be several new suitors by the time the 2025 season kicks off.

The Rivals250 2027 recruit has had a big run in the New Year, adding spring offers from Georgia, Penn State, Miami and Florida State. The Seminoles got him on campus shortly after the scholarship offer went down and look like an early contender for the three-down ‘backer. Jackson is of course in no rush with the process at the moment, and his offer list figured to balloon even more during the spring football season.

The pass-rushing specialist, who took home defensive line MVP on Sunday, continues to sort through considerable offers through unofficial visits this spring. Miami had him on campus for its pool party on Saturday and continues to prioritize him from head coach Mario Cristobal on down. Next up for Kreul is Penn State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Texas before he begins to settle with a more narrowed view of his top contenders. Official visits should begin getting locked in from there ahead of a busy summer stretch. A potential commitment window should emerge thereafter.

A long and rangy defensive back from the Tampa area, Limehouse holds multiple in-state offers and both South Florida and Florida International are among the programs pushing the most. USF is semi-local to him and he has frequented campus even before picking up the offer earlier in March. FIU jumped in during January and he already has an official visit set to see Miami beginning on May 30.

The speedy all-purpose back out of Tampa is approaching double-digit offers and he continues to view the early tender from Missouri as one very high on his list. His camp is working on setting up a trip to get to campus as soon as possible, though other programs remain under consideration in the mean time. East Carolina hosted Mason for an unofficial visit last month and more trips can soon get set ahead of spring football, too.

McHaney (6-1, 315) is a well-built prospect in the interior of the defensive line. He recently transferred down to IMG Academy from Detroit to get more exposure but right now he’s seeing what comes to him in his recruitment. Illinois and Indiana are keeping close tabs on him and recruiting him hard. It wouldn’t be surprising to see schools in the South push for him soon. Vanderbilt just jumped in from SEC country.

The do-it-all prospect plays quarterback on Friday nights but he has scholarship offers in the Power Four ranks to play in the secondary and/or in the offensive backfield at the next level. UCF hosted the semi-local talent Saturday and made an impression while Syracuse and Boston College also appear to be emerging as top contenders. BC hosted McNab in mid-March and the NFL experience and energy on staff commanded the junior's attention. Next up for the three-star is an unofficial visit to Trent Dilfer and UAB on Wednesday. Air Force is on the table thereafter.

Miret (6-3, 297) has close to ideal size to play center at the Power Four level. His recruitment has really taken off over the last few months too. After a round of unofficial visits there are official visits being set. It sounds like he’ll take officials to Nebraska (June 6), Ole Miss (June 13) and Miami (June 20). The in-state Hurricanes will be tough to beat but don’t count out Nebraska, which really impressed him during an unofficial visit recently.

The Tampa native has been to a number of schools lately because he plays on the California Power 7-on-7 team. Out of the schools that have offered him, Clemson, Miami, Florida and Florida State are recruiting him the hardest. Miami, Clemson and Florida have the edge right now in his recruitment. Pickett is looking for development and a good staff that makes him feel comfortable in the program.

The South Florida native has long been a target of the in-state powers and the communication continues with Florida, Florida State, Miami and UCF within the Power Four ranks. Schmitt was recently at Florida and has long held the Gators perhaps highest on the list among the Sunshine State programs, but at the same time he is in no rush to trim his list down right now. It appears as if he will be open to new tenders and movement on his list through spring football, and plenty of programs will likely try to get eye on the near 6-foot-6, 310-pounder with a 6-foot-9 wingspan.

The Orlando native has been hearing a lot from Oklahoma, Florida and Georgia. Alabama has also been in the mix, too. He was at Florida the day before camp and will be at Oklahoma very soon too. But the relationship with coach Matt Luke at Clemson is standing out to the 2027 prospect. The Tigers will be a team to watch in this recruitment moving forward once they put an offer on the table.