Miami Baseball: Panthers down Hurricanes, 10-2

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami baseball team (15-15, 2-7) fell to the FIU Panthers, 10-2, Wednesday evening at Mark Light Field. FIU’s five runs in the opening inning gave enough cushion for the Panthers (20-10, 4-2 CUSA) to cruise their way to victory – holding the Hurricanes to seven straight scoreless frames.

FIU starter Logan Runde (3-3) earned the win, tossing a scoreless first inning before turning it over to the bullpen. Left-handed pitcher Jaydon Bishop was effective in relief, holding Miami to one hit across four shutout innings.

Miami right-hander Reese Lumpkin (2-2) took the loss after allowing five earned runs on five hits in just two-thirds of an inning. The Hurricanes used eight pitchers in total, with right-hander Jackson Cleveland surrendering four runs off two hits in the ninth​.

FIU wasted no time jumping out to an early lead, plating five runs on five hits in the top of the first inning. The Panthers strung together a trio of doubles and a pair of singles to seize a commanding 5-0 advantage after just one frame.

The Hurricanes responded with two runs in the second inning, highlighted by a solo home run from Dorian Gonzalez Jr. and an RBI single from Michael Torres. However, the Miami offense was held in check the rest of the way, managing just four hits over the final seven innings.

Austin Dearing led the charge at the plate for the Panthers, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI. Javier Crespo added a solo homer in the third, and Dearing came back in the top of the ninth to chip in a two-run double to pad the lead late.

The Hurricanes' next trip is to Pittsburgh for a three-game ACC series against the Panthers. The first pitch for Friday’s opener is set for 3 p.m., and coverage will be available on ACCNX.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics