Miami beats FSU for in-state OL talent JJ Sparks

Miami's 2026 class continues to build, and the Hurricanes received a commitment from coveted interior offensive lineman JJ Sparks on Tuesday evening. The three-star rated prospect chose the Hurricanes over Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, and UCF.

"I like the culture here," Sparks said after visiting Miami last week. "I love the coaching staff here. Coach [Mario] Cristobal, Coach [Alex] Mirabal, both are great coaches. When you watch how Coach Mirabal coaches, it's really a different way he coaches. He's really a teacher. You can kind of see that in the meeting room and on the field."

Sparks mentioned that FSU and Miami were comparable after he visited Coral Gables,, but the relationship with the coaches ultimately put Miami over the top.

"Just the relationship with the coaches." Sparks said.

Miami now has eight commitments to its 2026 class: four-star QB Dereon Coleman, four-star running back Javian Mallory, four-star DB Jaelen Waters, four-star LB Jordan Campbell, three-star OL Ben Congdon, three-star OL Joel Ervin, and three-star DB Camdin Portis.





Scouting Report

Big body interior lineman who plays with an edge, looking to finish every play. Shows good feet and quickness, with the ability to mirror and slide in pass protection. Shows off athleticism when pulling and making plays in the open field.

As a starter at Bolles since his freshman year, JJ cemented himself early on as a top interior lineman in Florida. He became an essential player for Coach Mirabal and Coach Cristobal, and they have increased their recruitment of him even more since seeing him on the road in January.

He visited FSU earlier this month and then came down to Miami again with his family in late March. He enjoyed his time on campus with coaches and players! He plays nasty, and Mirabal valued his IQ as a true center.