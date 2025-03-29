Miami gains commitment from 2026 Offensive Lineman Joel Ervin

After Miami's 9th spring football practice, the Hurricanes staff held a pool party on campus. At the end of the day, the Canes made a big splash for its 2026 recruiting class.

Three-star 2026 offensive lineman Joel Ervin committed to the Miami Hurricanes later that evening after revisiting Miami on Saturday. The Fort Myers, FL product chose the Hurricanes over Louisville, Florida, USC, Texas, Auburn, and North Carolina.

"Their coaching role is just impactful," Ervin said after his visit. "The head coach's involvement with the offensive line, it doesn't really get any better than this."

After visiting the University of Miami last week, Ervin decided to withdraw his commitment to Louisville.

"Just the communication and relationship, just really didn't have any with my family," Ervin said of Louisville. "The communication just wasn't there. I just decided to move on. All respect to those guys. They are a great school, great program, it was just no communication."

In contrast, the contact with the Miami staff has been strong between Ervin and his family.

"Definitely the communication and the relationship they built with my parents is what is special about Miami. They always took care of us when we came up. They've been looking at me for so long."

Ervin plans to shut down his recruitment with his commitment to Miami. His visit on Saturday confirmed his decision.

"Definitely my family members coming out, it just showed just how much Miami cares about me and how much they want me and how much they want me to be a Hurricane."

The 6'6' 310-pounder had the opportunity to view practice and was impressed with the Miami head coach.

"It's always great to watch Coach [Mario] Cristobal get in with the offensive line, knowing that he is a head coach. The offensive line here is great. It's a great culture, it's great all around."

Early on, he became a massive target for Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal, and they turned up the heat in the coming weeks, leading to his decommitment from Louisville.

He recently visited Florida on Thursday, who pushed hard for his commitment, but ultimately he felt the love and the development at Miami was a better fit. Miami’s track record for line of scrimmage O-line development led him to choose the Canes over the Gators.

Miami now has seven commitments to its 2026 class: four-star QB Dereon Coleman, four-star running back Javian Mallory, four-star DB Jaelen Waters, four-star LB Jordan Campbell, three-star OL Ben Congdon, and three-star DB Camdin Portis.





Scouting Report

Massive offensive tackle body that possesses bendy, twisty movement. Possesses solid footwork and quickness with enormous power.

His strength, power, and ability to bend make him unique. His 80 plus inch wingspan is freakish.