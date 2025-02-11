Miami Basketball: Canes defeat Syracuse, 91-84

CORAL GABLES, Fla. –University of Miami men’s basketball senior Matthew Cleveland scored a career-high 32 points as the Hurricanes (6-18, 2-11 ACC) recorded their second conference win of the season with a 91-84 victory over the Syracuse Orange (11-14, 5-9 ACC) Tuesday night at the Watsco Center.

Cleveland led all scorers in the game with 32 points, marking his ACC-leading third 30-point outing of the season.

Freshman Jalil Bethea scored a new career high with 21 points, while sophomore Paul Djobet tied his career high with 13 points.

The Hurricanes came out firing to start the game, shooting 54.8 percent from the field in the first half. Five different Miami players scored five-plus points in the first 20 minutes, paced by Cleveland, who tallied 15 first-half points.