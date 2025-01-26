Miami Basketball: Canes drop ninth straight, lose to Cal in OT

BERKELEY, Calif. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (4-16, 0-9 ACC) fell in overtime to the Cal Bears (11-9, 4-5 ACC), 98-94, Saturday evening at Haas Pavilion.

Senior Matthew Cleveland hit a 3-pointer with one second left in regulation to tie the score at 79 and send the game to overtime, but the Hurricanes could not close it out on the road.

Cleveland finished the night with 30 points for his third straight 20-point contest. The Atlanta native scored in double-figures in nine of the last 10 games.

Miami came out firing from beyond the arc, connecting on 46.7 percent of its 3-point attempts in the first half. However, the Bears recorded a dominant first-half performance on the glass, outrebounding the Hurricanes 24-17, translating to 12 second-chance in the first 20 minutes of action.