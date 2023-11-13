CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team defeated the FIU Panthers, 86-80, Monday night at the Watsco Center for their third victory of the season.

The Hurricanes shot 61.9 percent (13 of 21) from three-point range, with three Miami players connecting on three-plus 3-pointers. Juniors Bensley Joseph and Wooga Poplar each knocked down four 3-pointers in the game, while junior Matthew Cleveland went a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.

“I thought both teams tonight showed the willingness to play really hard from start to finish,” head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “There was no let up by either team…With 30 seconds left, it was just a couple possessions [that could] make a difference. I’m very proud of our guys for hanging in there, and I was very impressed with FIU.”

Cleveland tied his career high in scoring with 23 points on the night, seven rebounds, and four assists. Joseph poured in career-high 18 points, highlighted by a 4-of-5 effort from 3-point range.

Poplar also tallied 18 points in the contest, and fourth-year junior Nijel Pack joined him in double-digits with 17 points for his second double-digit game.