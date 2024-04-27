On Saturday afternoon, Miami wing Matthew Cleveland announced his return to the Miami Hurricanes via social media.

The Florida State transfer averaged 13.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 48.9 percent from the field in one season with the Hurricanes.

He joins Nijel Pack as a returning player who played significant minutes for Miami during the 2023-24 season.

Norchad Omier and Kyshawn George are the Miami players who have entered their names for the NBA Draft.

Wooga Poplar, Bensley Joseph, AJ Casey, Christian Watson, and Michael Nwoko entered the transfer portal.



The Hurricanes added 6'10" Lynn Kidd to the roster via transfer from Virginia Tech and 6'8" Brandon Johnson from East Carolina.

Five-star Jalil Bethea and the rest of the 2024 class will join the team in the fall.