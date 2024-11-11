Miami Basketball: Nijel Pack named ACC co-player of the week

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami guard Nijel Pack has been named Atlantic Coast Conference Co-Player of the Week, as announced Monday by the league office.





Pack, who averaged 19.0 points, 5.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game in the season's opening week, shares the honor with Florida State’s Jamir Watkins.





The Indianapolis, Ind., native is the first Hurricane to be named ACC Player of the Week since Feb. 6, 2023, when Pack earned the same accolade. Pack is a four-time Conference Player of the Week honoree, having been named ACC Player of the Week twice and Big 12 Player of the Week twice while at Kansas State.





Pack currently co-leads the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio at 11.0 and is among the top 10 among ACC players in scoring (eighth), assists per game (sixth), and 3-pointers per game (10th).





Pack and the Hurricanes return to action on Sunday when they host Coppin State at the Watsco Center. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.; the game will air on ACC Network Extra.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics