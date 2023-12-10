NEW YORK (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored 16 of his 22 points during a decisive second half to help Colorado pull away from No. 15 Miami 90-63 on Sunday in an NABC Brooklyn Showcase game at Barclays Center.

Matthew Cleveland scored 17 points, Norchad Omier had 12 points, and Wooga Poplar added 11 points for Miami (7-2), which lost a homecoming for coach Jim Larranaga, who was born in the Bronx and graduated from Archbishop Molloy High School in Queens.

The Buffaloes held a trio of eight-point leads and never trailed in the first half, but Miami pulled within 37-36 by heading into the locker room on a 10-3 run fueled by Cleveland. The junior opened the surge with a 3-pointer and capped it with an old-fashioned 3-point play with fewer than two seconds left.

Nijel Pack opened the second half with a 3-pointer to give Miami its first lead. The Hurricanes went ahead 46-43 on a layup by Bensley Joseph with 15:46 left, but Colorado scored on 10 of its next 12 possessions and took its first double-digit lead at 62-50 on a 3-pointer by O’Brien with 10:05 left.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The Hurricanes’ interior defense continued to struggle, allowing Colorado to score 52 points in the paint.

Colorado: The Buffaloes, who entered Sunday ranked among the top 12 nationally in field-goal percentage, 3-point percentage, and free-throw percentage, shot just 35% from beyond the arc (7 of 20) but made 70% of their 2-point field goals (30 of 43) while shooting 9 for 11 from the free-throw line.

UP NEXT

Miami: Hosts La Salle on Saturday.

Colorado: Hosts Northern Colorado on Friday.