Blackmon led the Atlantic Sun Conference in scoring, averaging 21.3 points, and added 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists this past season. and was named to the All-A-Sun First Team and named the A-Sun Tournament MVP after scoring 43 points in the championship game.

Multiple reports reveal that Stetson Guard Jalen Blackmon will join the Miami Hurricanes.

Embed content not available

He scored 14 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in a first-round loss in the NCAA Tournament to eventual champion Connecticut.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Blackmon will join returners Nijel Pack and Matthew Cleveland for the 2024-25 season.

Norchad Omier and Kyshawn George are the Miami players who have entered their names for the NBA Draft.

Wooga Poplar,Bensley Joseph,AJ Casey,Christian Watson, and Michael Nwoko entered the transfer portal.

The Hurricanes added 6'10" Lynn Kidd to the roster via transfer from Virginia Tech and 6'8" Brandon Johnson from East Carolina.

Five-star Jalil Bethea and the rest of the 2024 class will join the team in the fall.