According to multiple reports, Iowa transfer Terry Roberts will re-enter the transfer portal. The sixth-year redshirt senior joined the team in January in hopes to build his resume for the NFL draft and help the Miami Hurricanes to a successful season in 2023.

That plan has suddenly changed.

During the spring, the senior did not particularly flash as one of the standout defensive backs. The senior was behind Davonte Brown, Daryl Porter Jr., and TeCory Couch on the depth chart.

Since spring football concluded, Miami added Oklahoma transfer Jaden Davis and Vanderbilt transfer Ja'Dais Richard, presumedly dropping Roberts farther down on the depth chart.

Miami still has 2023 four-star defensive back recruits Damari Brown and Robert Stafford to arrive in the summer with rising redshirt freshmen Jaden Harris and Chris Graves on the roster. Junior Malik Curtis is also holding a roster spot at the position.

Roberts spent his first five seasons at Iowa playing in 33 games, making four starts. He finished with 47 tackles and two interceptions.