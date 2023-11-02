The defense is one of the main reasons the Hurricanes are 6-2 after eight games. Defensive Coordinator Lance Guidry has done well in making adjustments before, during, and after games, and much of those adjustments will be needed against NC State.

"What they are doing a better job at is being able to come to the sideline and adjust," Guidry said. "Where's before, I don't think we adjusted well. So we're adjusting well on the sideline, and each series, its something different. Coaches are doing a good job of seeing what the offense is doing, and writing it down, and charting it, and coming back to being able to correct it on the sideline. We got a tough group mentally."

In two of the last three weeks, Miami was tasked with trying to contain two of the best playmakers in the ACC in North Carolina receiver Tez Walker and Virginia Malik Washington. Miami will have to do the same against outstanding freshman Kevin Concepcion.

Miami didn't fare very well against either of the two receivers above. Washinton had 12 receptions for 152 yards, including a long of 64, and Walker had six for 132 yards, scoring three touchdowns.

Concepcion failed to get into the end zone in two of the four conference games that the Wolfpack have played this season, which resulted in losses. Louisville did the best job in containing the freshman, holding him to one catch for seven yards.