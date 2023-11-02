Miami defense focused on slowing down Kevin Concepcion and NC State attack
The defense is one of the main reasons the Hurricanes are 6-2 after eight games. Defensive Coordinator Lance Guidry has done well in making adjustments before, during, and after games, and much of those adjustments will be needed against NC State.
"What they are doing a better job at is being able to come to the sideline and adjust," Guidry said. "Where's before, I don't think we adjusted well. So we're adjusting well on the sideline, and each series, its something different. Coaches are doing a good job of seeing what the offense is doing, and writing it down, and charting it, and coming back to being able to correct it on the sideline. We got a tough group mentally."
In two of the last three weeks, Miami was tasked with trying to contain two of the best playmakers in the ACC in North Carolina receiver Tez Walker and Virginia Malik Washington. Miami will have to do the same against outstanding freshman Kevin Concepcion.
Miami didn't fare very well against either of the two receivers above. Washinton had 12 receptions for 152 yards, including a long of 64, and Walker had six for 132 yards, scoring three touchdowns.
Concepcion failed to get into the end zone in two of the four conference games that the Wolfpack have played this season, which resulted in losses. Louisville did the best job in containing the freshman, holding him to one catch for seven yards.
"He's very, very quick, Guidry said. "When he goes in the backfield, he runs like a running back. So there's different things that you have to do, because he's a wide receiver that might be covered by a defensive back, then all of sudden, he's in the backfield, and then okay, what do you do with your defensive back? You can't play him at linebacker. So, there's different things you have to do when guys are doing that. So he creates problems. There's a reason why they do it. They are going to try to get him the ball maybe ten or twelve times a game, because he's a playmaker. So that's the task right now, how do we combat him being in the backfield doing all the different things that he does."
Distributing the ball to Concepcion is Quarterback MJ Morris. Brennan Armstrong transferred in from Virginia in the offseason, but was benched for Morris after the Louisville game.
"He throws the ball well," Guidry said. "He's got a quick release. He can change his arm angles. He's a good athlete; he's a little bit more calmer than the guys they started in the beginning of the season."
Safety play will be important for Miami to leave Raleigh with a win. Kamren Kinchens and James Williams seem to be elevating their games every week. Williams is second in the ACC in coverage grade (80.5) this season.
"I see a very explosive offense that throws a lot at you, they run jet motion counter," said Williams. "If you're not disciplined enough to stop, you'll have trouble with it all night."
Miami is ranked fifth in total defense in the ACC (321.5) while NC State also ranks fifth in total offense (448.1).
The Hurricanes take on the Wolfpack Saturday night at 8 PM Eastern.
